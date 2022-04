Fox News published this video item, entitled “Mayorkas does not understand the severity of the border crisis: Rep. Biggs” – below is their description.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on GOP lawmakers calling on DHS Secretary Mayorkas to visit the southern border at Yuma, Arizona after report shows 23 suspect terrorists caught in 2021. Fox News YouTube Channel

