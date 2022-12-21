NBC News published this video item, entitled “Massive Winter Storm May Impact Holiday Travel” – below is their description.

A monster winter storm that has already blanketed the West is set to bring rain, snow, wind, and a brutal arctic chill to 40 states this week. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on how the weather could impact travel as 113 million Americans take to the roads and skies for the holidays. NBC News YouTube Channel

