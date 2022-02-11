CGTN published this video item, entitled “Massive brush fire breaks out in California, U.S.” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-11/Massive-brush-fire-breaks-out-in-California-U-S–17yJD4WWnS0/index.html Amid strong winds, hot temperatures, and dry conditions, a dangerous brush fire broke out on Thursday in Laguna Beach, California, the United States. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.