Massive brush fire breaks out in California, U.S.

Amid strong winds, hot temperatures, and dry conditions, a dangerous brush fire broke out on Thursday in Laguna Beach, California, the United States.

California

California, a western U.S. state, stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific for nearly 900 miles.

United States

The United States is a country also known as the United States of America, USA, US or just America. There are fifty states in the union, which is a federal republic ruled by a representative democracy. Nearly ten million square kilometres are inhabited by over 300 million people. The majority of Americans speak English.

