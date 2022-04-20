Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Masks Recommended on Planes, But Not Legally Required: White House” – below is their description.

The Justice Department said it’s prepared to appeal a ruling by a judge who struck down the Biden administration’s nationwide mask mandate on airplanes, trains and other public transportation, if health authorities say it’s necessary.

The department said it will appeal a federal judge’s ruling if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decides that masks should remain in place past the current assessment period, which is due to expire May 3.

“The department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health,” the Justice Department said in a statement Tuesday. “That is an important authority the department will continue to work to preserve.”

