Masks Recommended on Planes, But Not Legally Required: White House

by

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Masks Recommended on Planes, But Not Legally Required: White House” – below is their description.

The Justice Department said it’s prepared to appeal a ruling by a judge who struck down the Biden administration’s nationwide mask mandate on airplanes, trains and other public transportation, if health authorities say it’s necessary.

The department said it will appeal a federal judge’s ruling if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decides that masks should remain in place past the current assessment period, which is due to expire May 3.

“The department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health,” the Justice Department said in a statement Tuesday. “That is an important authority the department will continue to work to preserve.”

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg QuickTake: Now:

Blinken: Russia’s Mariupol Atrocities May Be Worse Than Bucha

Category: News

Russia: Test of New Sarmat ICBM ‘Successful’

Category: News

Russia’s ICBM Test Not a Threat to U.S.: White House

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mining & Minerals, News

In This Story: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the national public health agency of the United States. It is a United States federal agency, under the Department of Health and Human Services, and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

2 Recent Items: CDC

Toobin ‘baffled’ by DOJ statement on travel mask mandate ruling

Category: Legal, News

Airlines Drop Masks And CDC Puts The People In Charge | Macron’s Thirst Trap Campaign Strategy

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....