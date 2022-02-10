Masks are ‘fundamentally anti-education’ says Gareth Sturdy

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Masks are ‘fundamentally anti-education’ says Gareth Sturdy” – below is their description.

‘Masks are fundamentally anti-education… There should be no schools in the UK insisting its students should wear masks’

Teacher consultant Gareth Sturdy criticises the idea of students wearing face masks at school, exclusively on GB News.

Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

How will sanctions on Russia impact UK consumers?

Category: News

‘Opportunistic profiteering in the fuel supply chain’, says Howard Cox from Fair Fuel UK

Category: News

Liam Halligan: Sanctions are a two way street imposing costs on Western nations

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....