Mariupol's final defenders facing 'last hours', warns trapped Ukrainian fighter

The final Ukrainian fighters in the besieged port city of Mariupol could be “facing our last days, if not hours”, a Ukrainian commander has warned.

“The enemy is out-numbering us 10 to one,” said Serhiy Volyna, from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. He is sheltering at the Azovstal steelworks – a vast plant with underground tunnels where Ukrainian defenders are pinned down by Russian fighters.

“We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us,” he said. “We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state.”

Russia has given Ukrainian forces in Mariupol a fresh ultimatum to “immediately” lay down their arms and surrender today, as it pushes for a victory in its new military offensive in eastern Ukraine.

