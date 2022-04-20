The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Mariupol’s final defenders facing ‘last hours’, warns trapped Ukrainian fighter” – below is their description.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

The final Ukrainian fighters in the besieged port city of Mariupol could be “facing our last days, if not hours”, a Ukrainian commander has warned.

“The enemy is out-numbering us 10 to one,” said Serhiy Volyna, from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. He is sheltering at the Azovstal steelworks – a vast plant with underground tunnels where Ukrainian defenders are pinned down by Russian fighters.

“We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us,” he said. “We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state.”

Russia has given Ukrainian forces in Mariupol a fresh ultimatum to “immediately” lay down their arms and surrender today, as it pushes for a victory in its new military offensive in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defence Ministry called on Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal steelworks to surrender by 2pm Moscow time.The final Ukrainian fighters in the besieged port city of Mariupol could be “facing our last days, if not hours”, a Ukrainian commander has warned.

“The enemy is out-numbering us 10 to one,” said Serhiy Volyna, from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. He is sheltering at the Azovstal steelworks – a vast plant with underground tunnels where Ukrainian defenders are pinned down by Russian fighters.

“We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us,” he said. “We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state.”

Russia has given Ukrainian forces in Mariupol a fresh ultimatum to “immediately” lay down their arms and surrender today, as it pushes for a victory in its new military offensive in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defence Ministry called on Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal steelworks to surrender by 2pm Moscow time.

The Telegraph YouTube Channel