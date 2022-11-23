South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “‘Many children’ among the dead in Indonesia earthquake, say disaster relief officials” – below is their description.

Hundreds of children in Indonesia’s populous West Java province are being treated in hospital for injuries sustained during a devastating November 21, 2022, earthquake. The nation’s disaster officials said the childhood toll was high because schools were open when the 5.6-magnitude quake struck. The official death so far indicates that at least 268 people died and scores more are still missing. Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

