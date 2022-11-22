GBNews published this video item, entitled “Manston migrant centre OFFICIALLY EMPTY | but where are they now?” – below is their description.

‘If they are Albanians they will be staying in the hotels for a few days and then they will be disappearing into the unregulated economy.’ Former Chief Immigration Officer for the UK Border Force, Kevin Saunders, reacts to the Home Office confirming that the Manston migrant processing centre is now empty. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.