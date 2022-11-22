Sky News published this video item, entitled “Manston migrant centre “now empty”, Sky understands” – below is their description.

Sky News understands that there are currently no asylum seekers left in the controversial Manston processing centre in Kent.

The Home Office site experienced severe overcrowding earlier this month, when thousands of migrants who arrived in small boats were taken there.

Sky’s Liz Bates has the latest.

