Manston migrant centre “now empty”, Sky understands

by
Sky News understands that there are currently no asylum seekers left in the controversial Manston processing centre in Kent.

Sky News understands that there are currently no asylum seekers left in the controversial Manston processing centre in Kent.

The Home Office site experienced severe overcrowding earlier this month, when thousands of migrants who arrived in small boats were taken there.

Sky’s Liz Bates has the latest.

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

