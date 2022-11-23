The Independent published this video item, entitled “Manchester United: Glazer family owners consider selling Premier League club” – below is their description.

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, have said that they are considering selling the football club.

In a statement, the club said that its owners were examining “strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth.”

Seventeen years ago, the Glazers took over Manchester United with a £790m leveraged buy-out, but fans have protested for several years against the family’s ownership; opposition has grown in recent years as the club has not won the Premier League since 2013.

The statement came just hours after the club announced that Cristiano Ronaldo was to leave the club with immediate effect by “mutual agreement.”

Watch more here at Independent TV https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel