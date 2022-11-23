Manchester United: Glazer family owners consider selling Premier League club

by
Manchester united: glazer family owners consider selling premier league club

The Independent published this video item, entitled "Manchester United: Glazer family owners consider selling Premier League club"

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, have said that they are considering selling the football club.

In a statement, the club said that its owners were examining “strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth.”

Seventeen years ago, the Glazers took over Manchester United with a £790m leveraged buy-out, but fans have protested for several years against the family’s ownership; opposition has grown in recent years as the club has not won the Premier League since 2013.

The statement came just hours after the club announced that Cristiano Ronaldo was to leave the club with immediate effect by “mutual agreement.”

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

