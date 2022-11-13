NBC News published this video item, entitled “Man Who Lived In Paris Airport For 18 Years Dead After Heart Attack” – below is their description.

Officials say Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who lived in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport for 18 years, died in the airport’s Terminal 2F after a heart attack. Karimi Nasseri lived in Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006 and recently returned to living in the airport. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.