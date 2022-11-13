Man Who Lived In Paris Airport For 18 Years Dead After Heart Attack

Man who lived in paris airport for 18 years dead after heart attack

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Man Who Lived In Paris Airport For 18 Years Dead After Heart Attack” – below is their description.

Officials say Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who lived in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport for 18 years, died in the airport’s Terminal 2F after a heart attack. Karimi Nasseri lived in Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006 and recently returned to living in the airport.

