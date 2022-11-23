7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Man wearing just underwear dragged out of West Lakes house after police siege | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

A man holed up in a West Lakes home with a rifle has sparked a tense stand-off with heavily armed STAR Group officers. When the 50-year-old refused to surrender, police stormed the property and pulled him out in his underwear. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

