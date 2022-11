9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Man shot in the face after confronting burglars | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

A 59-year-old good samaritan has nearly lost his sight after being shot in the face when he interrupted some would-be thieves during an attempted burglary at an Ardeer Home last month. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.