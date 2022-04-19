GBNews published this video item, entitled “Man in his 20s charged with murders of two men in Sligo | John McGuirk reacts” – below is their description.

‘I struggle to remember any time in Irish history where gay men were being beheaded by Irish people.’ John McGuirk reacts to the killing of two men in Sligo town in suspected hate-related attacks. Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.