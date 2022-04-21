Man dies near three Silver Service vehicles at Centennial Park | 7NEWS

A man’s body has been found on a street in Centennial Park. Police made the grim discovery at 7am when they found his body.

A second man was found at the location and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital. A third man was taken to Surry Hills police station for questioning.

What makes the case so unusual, is that the three men were taxi drivers. Parked near the crime scene were three Silver Service vehicles.

Police believe the men have met up and took drugs before the end of their shifts, and tragically one has overdosed and passed away.

