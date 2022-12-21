Man dies after boat capsizes, Queensland police officers honoured at memorial | 9 News Australia

A man has died off the coast of Brisbane in a tragic boating accident after his vessel capsized. In other news, two Queensland police officers killed in the line of duty last week have been honoured today, at a memorial service in Brisbane.

