CGTN published this video item, entitled “Malaysian Ambassador on Boao Forum: Globalization should not go away, forum can facilitate dialogue” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-04-20/CGTN-interview-with-Malaysian-Ambassador-on-Boao-Forum-19nQ31Vz9bq/index.html The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership came into force in Malaysia on March 18th. Since then, Kuala Lumpur has begun to remove tariffs on about 90 percent of goods. At the #Boao2022 Forum for Asia, CGTN’s Dai Kaiyi spoke to the Malaysian Ambassador Raha Dato Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, he said that it’s also important to know that discussions must always continue as we try to mitigate the fallout from the very challenging geostrategic environment that we are facing at the moment. CGTN YouTube Channel

