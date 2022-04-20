Malaysia cracks down after 500 Rohingya refugees escape detention centre

by

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Malaysia cracks down after 500 Rohingya refugees escape detention centre” – below is their description.

More than 500 Rohingya refugees have escaped from a detention centre in northern Malaysia.

Police say the detainees broke down doors, overwhelmed immigration officers and fled, but more than 360 of those who broke free have already been rearrested.

At least six people were killed in the incident.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi has more from Kuala Lumpur.

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera/

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Malaysia #Rohingya

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

The Zimov Hypothesis: Recreating the Ice Age | Witness

Category: News

Is the UK’s plan to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda ethical? | The Stream

Category: Legal, Logistics, News

UN: More than five million Ukrainians are refugees due to war

Category: News

In This Story: Malaysia

Malaysia is a Southeast Asian country occupying parts of the Malay Peninsula and the island of Borneo. It’s known for its beaches, rainforests and mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian and European cultural influences. The capital, Kuala Lumpur, is home to colonial buildings, busy shopping districts such as Bukit Bintang and skyscrapers such as the iconic, 451m-tall Petronas Twin Towers. 

2 Recent Items: Malaysia

Malaysian Ambassador on Boao Forum: Globalization should not go away, forum can facilitate dialogue

Category: News

Malaysia: Hundreds of Rohingya refugees escape detention centre, 6 dead

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer’

Category: News

Nadhim Zahawi on partygate: ‘Due process is important’

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....