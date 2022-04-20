Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Malaysia cracks down after 500 Rohingya refugees escape detention centre” – below is their description.

More than 500 Rohingya refugees have escaped from a detention centre in northern Malaysia.

Police say the detainees broke down doors, overwhelmed immigration officers and fled, but more than 360 of those who broke free have already been rearrested.

At least six people were killed in the incident.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi has more from Kuala Lumpur.

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera/

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Malaysia #Rohingya

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel