‘Magical’ moment little boy sees snow for the very first time

'magical' moment little boy sees snow for the very first time

The Independent published this video item, entitled “‘Magical’ moment little boy sees snow for the very first time” – below is their description.

This little boy was overcome with excitement after being able to play in the snow – for the very first time.

Dominic, three, laughs with excitement, running and playing through a thin layer snow when visiting his grandparents in Utah, USA.

Parents Candice and Fidel, who wished to remain anonymous, moved to Mexico from Utah after Fidel, who is Mexican, was deported in 2016 for entering the United States illegally.

