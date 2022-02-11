Madagascan young woman covers CGTN’s Winter Olympics-themed rap

Madagascan young woman Andriantsiferana Mialisoa Rutha Esther has expressively covered CGTN’s Winter Olympics-themed rap “I See It All”. Her passion transcends language barriers and cultural differences.

