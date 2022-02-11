CGTN published this video item, entitled “Madagascan young woman covers CGTN’s Winter Olympics-themed rap” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-11/Madagascan-young-woman-covers-CGTN-s-Winter-Olympics-themed-rap-17yISu5PfOM/index.html Madagascan young woman Andriantsiferana Mialisoa Rutha Esther has expressively covered CGTN’s Winter Olympics-themed rap “I See It All”. Her passion transcends language barriers and cultural differences. CGTN YouTube Channel

