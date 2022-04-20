Macron, Le Pen set for rematch in French presidential election on April 24

by

Washington Post published this video item, entitled “Macron, Le Pen set for rematch in French presidential election on April 24” – below is their description.

French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to fend off a victory from far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the presidential election on April 24. Macron, 44, remains the front-runner to win the second round of the French vote next Sunday, which would mark the first reelection of an incumbent French president since 2002. But Le Pen now appears closer to the presidency than ever before. In many ways, the struggle for Macron to win more voters in Marseille reflects the broader issues that have hindered his campaign and presented opportunities for his challenger. Read more: https://wapo.st/3rEa45g.

Washington Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Washington Post

The Washington Post is a major American daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C. It is the most widely circulated newspaper within the Washington metropolitan area. Daily broadsheet editions are printed for the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. The newspaper is owned by Amazon Inc. CEO, Jeff Bezos. It has won 47 Pulitzer Prizes.

Recent from Washington Post:

WATCH: White House holds news conference

Category: News

“The blink of an eye” | Episode 4, Broken Doors

Category: News

Masking is no longer required on planes. Should you do it anyway?

Category: News

In This Story: Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron is a French politician who has been President of France and ex officio Co-Prince of Andorra since 14 May 2017. In the legislative elections a month later, Macron’s party, renamed “La République En Marche!” (LREM), secured a majority in the National Assembly. At the age of 39, Macron became the youngest president in French history.

Books #Ad

4 Recent Items: Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron Sings a Song About His Chest Hair | The Tonight Show

Category: Entertainment

French President Macron Tears Into Le Pen for Russia Ties in Debate

Category: Finance, News

It’s debate day: Macron, Le Pen square off for decisive television event • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

SPECIAL EDITION: Macron vs Le Pen: follow the Debate LIVE – French presidential election 🇫🇷

Category: News

In This Story: Vote

Voting is a method for a group, such as a meeting or an electorate, in order to make a collective decision or express an opinion usually following discussions, debates or election campaigns. Democracies elect holders of high office by voting. Residents of a place represented by an elected official are called “constituents”, and those constituents who cast a ballot for their chosen candidate are called “voters”. There are different systems for collecting votes, but while many of the systems used in decision-making can also be used as electoral systems, any which cater for proportional representation can only be used in elections.

In smaller organizations, voting can occur in different ways. Formally via ballot to elect others for example within a workplace, to elect members of political associations or to choose roles for others. Informally voting could occur as a spoken agreement or as a verbal gesture like a raised hand or electronically.

2 Recent Items: Vote

Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer’

Category: News

Nadhim Zahawi on partygate: ‘Due process is important’

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....