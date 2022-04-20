Washington Post published this video item, entitled “Macron, Le Pen set for rematch in French presidential election on April 24” – below is their description.
French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to fend off a victory from far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the presidential election on April 24. Macron, 44, remains the front-runner to win the second round of the French vote next Sunday, which would mark the first reelection of an incumbent French president since 2002. But Le Pen now appears closer to the presidency than ever before. In many ways, the struggle for Macron to win more voters in Marseille reflects the broader issues that have hindered his campaign and presented opportunities for his challenger. Read more: https://wapo.st/3rEa45g. Washington Post YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
In This Story: Vote
Voting is a method for a group, such as a meeting or an electorate, in order to make a collective decision or express an opinion usually following discussions, debates or election campaigns. Democracies elect holders of high office by voting. Residents of a place represented by an elected official are called “constituents”, and those constituents who cast a ballot for their chosen candidate are called “voters”. There are different systems for collecting votes, but while many of the systems used in decision-making can also be used as electoral systems, any which cater for proportional representation can only be used in elections.
In smaller organizations, voting can occur in different ways. Formally via ballot to elect others for example within a workplace, to elect members of political associations or to choose roles for others. Informally voting could occur as a spoken agreement or as a verbal gesture like a raised hand or electronically.
2 Recent Items: Vote