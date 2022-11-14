CGTN published this video item, entitled “Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains are Invaluable Assets 2005” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/Lucid-Waters-and-Lush-Mountains-are-Invaluable-Assets-2005-1eXkapOyXrq/index.html Xi Jinping first put forward the idea that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” in August 2005. The idea stresses the balance between economic development and ecological protection. This thought for green development is changing the country and bringing benefit to the world. CGTN YouTube Channel

