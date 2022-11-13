Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Love in the time of war: Couples get married amid air raid sirens in Kyiv” – below is their description.

Over the past month, Kyiv has come under more sustained attacks than at any time since the early weeks of the war.

But amid air raids, power cuts and sirens, the city’s three million people live life as normally as possible.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett spent a morning at the Ukrainian capital’s main registry office, getting a sense of love in a time of war.

