Love in the time of war: Couples get married amid air raid sirens in Kyiv

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Over the past month, Kyiv has come under more sustained attacks than at any time since the early weeks of the war.

But amid air raids, power cuts and sirens, the city’s three million people live life as normally as possible.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett spent a morning at the Ukrainian capital’s main registry office, getting a sense of love in a time of war.

