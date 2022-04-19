Long road to recovery for CBD retailers after COVID-19 lockdowns | ABC News

by

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Long road to recovery for CBD retailers after COVID-19 lockdowns | ABC News” – below is their description.

Two months after “return to work day” in CBDs across the country less than half of workers are back in the office. While retailers dependent on foot traffic are struggling as landlords play hardball, others are reinventing higher end retail spaces to attract cashed up clientele.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

How Northern Territory troops stepped up to help those affected in the NSW floods | ABC News

Category: News

Top US adviser arrives in Solomon Islands | ABC News

Category: News

ASIC won court battle against Westpac, Australian dollar fell | Finance Report

Category: Finance, News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

One on One: mining magnate Andrew Forrest

Category: Energy, Mining & Minerals, News, Renewable Energy

How Northern Territory troops stepped up to help those affected in the NSW floods | ABC News

Category: News

Glenn Ewen Spark back behind bars after Jordan Springs carjacking | 7NEWS

Category: News

Mask mandate scrapped in Victoria, Queensland winds back COVID-19 restrictions | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Top US adviser arrives in Solomon Islands | ABC News

Category: News

Putin declares victory in Mariupol but refuses to storm steel plant | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Troy Xerri faces sentencing over fatal crash | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of 113 identified cannabinoids in cannabis plants. Clinical research on CBD includes studies related to anxiety, cognition, movement disorders, and pain.

In the United States, the cannabidiol drug Epidiolex was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2018 for the treatment of two epilepsy disorders.

2 Recent Items: CBD

Pete Holmes Should Smoke More Weed

Category: Entertainment

Should cannabis products be legal? | Bradley Harris is in a CBD cafe in Cumbria

Category: Legal, News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

State of the Chinese Economy: The good and the bad

Category: News

Headline Buster: How are media covering TCM’s COVID treatments?

Category: Media, News

Mask mandate scrapped in Victoria, Queensland winds back COVID-19 restrictions | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Chloë Sevigny Dishes on the High-Stakes Second Season of Russian Doll

Category: Entertainment

Anthony Albanese diagnosed with COVID and forced to fight from home | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....