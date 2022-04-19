ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Long road to recovery for CBD retailers after COVID-19 lockdowns | ABC News” – below is their description.

Two months after “return to work day” in CBDs across the country less than half of workers are back in the office. While retailers dependent on foot traffic are struggling as landlords play hardball, others are reinventing higher end retail spaces to attract cashed up clientele. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

