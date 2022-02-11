FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “London police chief Cressida Dick resigns after string of scandals • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

London’s police chief announced her resignation Thursday after a string of scandals rocked the British capital’s force, including racism, sexism and a serving officer murdering a young woman. 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

