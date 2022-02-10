London Mayor: ‘Only way to deliver change is by having new leadership right at the top’

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has confirmed that Dame Cressida Dick has resigned as head of the Met Police.

He said: “Dame Cressida Dick has offered her resignation, which I have accepted.

“It’s clear that the only way to start to deliver the scale of the change required is to have new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police.”

