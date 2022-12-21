Local governments in China support pharmaceutical companies in medicine production

by
Local governments in china support pharmaceutical companies in medicine production

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Local governments in China support pharmaceutical companies in medicine production” – below is their description.

China’s local governments are lending support to pharmaceutical companies to boost medicine production in efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 and meet pent-up demand for anti-epidemic materials.

In Guangdong Province, local authorities have sent resident officers to Guangzhou City’s key pharmaceutical enterprises to facilitate work, including certificate application, labor and electricity shortages as well as raw material procurement.

In addition, local authorities in Jiangsu Province are also keeping a close eye on the sale of those drugs and have set up inspection teams for the supervision and control of drugs, medical devices and their prices.

For more:

https://www.cgtn.com/video

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

CGTN participant takes up ‘Countdown to 2023’ New Year challenge

Category: News

China Chronicles 2022: ‘One Country, Two Systems’ guarantees HK’s stability and vitality

Category: News

Read a Poem: The trailer for the first episode of ‘Friendship’

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

China Chronicles 2022: ‘One Country, Two Systems’ guarantees HK’s stability and vitality

Category: News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

Italy imposes strict COVID testing for passengers from China

Category: Business, Finance

Meet China’s 10,000-tonne-class destroyers in service with PLA navy

Category: News

Xi: China contributes to cause of peace, development for all humanity

Category: News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

Xi addresses China’s top political advisory body

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Wheels Up isn’t ‘immune’ to COVID headwinds, weather: CEO

Category: Business, Finance

Millions of Americans are suffering with long Covid #Shorts

Category: Manufacturing, News

Italy imposes strict COVID testing for passengers from China

Category: Business, Finance

President Xi delivers New Year Address to ring in 2023

Category: News

Xi: China’s COVID response protects lives to greatest extent possible

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.