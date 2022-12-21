CGTN published this video item, entitled “Local governments in China support pharmaceutical companies in medicine production” – below is their description.

China’s local governments are lending support to pharmaceutical companies to boost medicine production in efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 and meet pent-up demand for anti-epidemic materials.

In Guangdong Province, local authorities have sent resident officers to Guangzhou City’s key pharmaceutical enterprises to facilitate work, including certificate application, labor and electricity shortages as well as raw material procurement.

In addition, local authorities in Jiangsu Province are also keeping a close eye on the sale of those drugs and have set up inspection teams for the supervision and control of drugs, medical devices and their prices.

