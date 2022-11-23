7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun criticises 30km/h speed limit in his city | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The mayor of Liverpool has slammed an ultra slow 30 kilometre an hour speed limit in his town centre as ‘insane.’ He says it’s a scheme that was cooked up by left wing car-hating extremists. But it’s a government decree, and he’s powerless to scrap it. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

