Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for Cristiano Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo’s family have thanked Liverpool fans for their show of support towards the Man United striker and his partner following the tragic death of their baby son. The Anfield supporters (lower right) sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in the seventh minute of last night’s league clash between the two teams and joined fans of their fierce rivals in an impeccably-respected minute’s applause. Cristiano’s Madeira-based sister Elma showed her emotion overnight by publishing footage of the gesture on her social media and writing: ‘Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.’

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #Liverpool #YNWA #ManUnited #MUFC

Daily Mail YouTube Channel

About This Source - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

In This Story: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.

