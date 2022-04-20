Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for Cristiano Ronaldo” – below is their description.

Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for Cristiano Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo’s family have thanked Liverpool fans for their show of support towards the Man United striker and his partner following the tragic death of their baby son. The Anfield supporters (lower right) sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in the seventh minute of last night’s league clash between the two teams and joined fans of their fierce rivals in an impeccably-respected minute’s applause. Cristiano’s Madeira-based sister Elma showed her emotion overnight by publishing footage of the gesture on her social media and writing: ‘Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.’ #Cristiano #Ronaldo #Liverpool #YNWA #ManUnited #MUFC Daily Mail YouTube Channel

