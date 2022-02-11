Live: Winter Games Express – unfold the charm of figure skating

As the #Beijing2022 #WinterOlympic Games continue to gather pace, figure skating, once again, has come into the center of public attention. Join a discussion with CGTN’s reporters, Olympic medalists and figure skating enthusiasts to unfold the charm of this enchanting sport. #OlympicLive

About ‘Winter Games Express’

Get aboard the world’s first express train that incorporates a studio powered by 5G technology, linking Olympic competition zones of Beijing and Zhangjiakou. We’ll bring you fresh news about the Winter Olympics, sneak peeks from the upcoming events and speak to Olympians about their preparations and feelings. We’ll also turn to winter sports experts and fans to get their predictions and thoughts on the Games.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

