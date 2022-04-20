CGTN published this video item, entitled “Live: What can we expect from Boao 2022?” – below is their description.

The #Boao Forum for Asia holds its annual conference from April 20 to 22 in Boao, a coastal town in China’s southernmost province of Hainan. Under the theme “The World in #COVID19 & Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future,” international delegates from governments, business, and academia gather at the forum to discuss the post-pandemic development agenda for Asia and the world, focusing on green, innovative, inclusive and collaborative development, so as to promote international solidarity and cooperation. And what can we expect from the forum, CGTN’s reporter Guo Meiping gets inside the venues and finds out what’s new at this year’s forum and what the media is really focusing on? #Boao2022 CGTN YouTube Channel

