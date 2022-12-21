CGTN published this video item, entitled “Live: Walk along the bays of southern China” – below is their description.

Lingshui Li Autonomous County is located in the southeast of Hainan Island. It is one of the six autonomous counties in Hainan with the Li nationality as the main body. It has done a great job in terms of economic development and the balance of the ecosystem – it has established a national macaque conservation nature reserve. At the same time, thanks to the 57.5-kilometer-long coastline, the local area is rich in fishery and tourism. Walk along the bay with CGTN and enjoy this picturesque scenery. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.