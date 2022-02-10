Live: Ukraine receives another shipment of weapons from US

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Live: Ukraine receives another shipment of weapons from US” – below is their description.

Ukraine is receiving another consignment of weapons from the United States as part of defensive aid totalling $200 million.

Washington has confirmed it will continue to support Ukraine amid concerns among Nato allies that Russia is planning an invasion.

Over 100,000 Russian troops have been stationed on the border for weeks, despite denial from Moscow over any planning a military offensive.

The latest shipment follows a previous delivery in January of more than 80 tons of “lethal security assistance” including weapons and ammunition to Kiev.

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

