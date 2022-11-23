CGTN published this video item, entitled “Live: Time for birdwatching as egrets and cormorants prepare for winter in NW China – Ep. 3” – below is their description.

Chanba National Wetland Park in Xi’an City, northwest #China’s Shaanxi Province, is home to many bodies of water that provide suitable conditions for wildlife. The park is home to 200 wildlife species, including over 100 bird species. Winter is the best season for birdwatching there. Around this time of the year, flocks of cormorants and egrets arrive to spend winter, creating a beautiful natural sight against the vast expanses of reed marshes. Join CGTN live to watch the lovely birds. #StreamingChina CGTN YouTube Channel

