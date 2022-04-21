Live: Taking the Pulse of China’s Economy – RCEP Leading Global Recovery and Growth

The world economy has been challenged in many ways since the start of 2022, such as persisting trade protectionism, ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. However, Asia stands out as one of the bright spots in the bleak picture of global trade, as RCEP, or the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, pushes forward in regional economic integration and cooperation. Join our special episode of Taking the Pulse of China’s Economy at Boao Forum for Asia 2022 to discover Asia’s approach to global economic governance and post-pandemic recovery. #Boao2022 #RCEP #TheChatRoom

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In commerce, a supply chain is a system of organizations, people, activities, information, and resources involved in supplying a product or service to a consumer.

