Live: Taking the Pulse of China’s Economy – RCEP Leading Global Recovery and Growth

The world economy has been challenged in many ways since the start of 2022, such as persisting trade protectionism, ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. However, Asia stands out as one of the bright spots in the bleak picture of global trade, as RCEP, or the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, pushes forward in regional economic integration and cooperation. Join our special episode of Taking the Pulse of China’s Economy at Boao Forum for Asia 2022 to discover Asia’s approach to global economic governance and post-pandemic recovery. #Boao2022 #RCEP #TheChatRoom CGTN YouTube Channel

