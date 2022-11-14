Live: Special coverage on G20 summit

Live: special coverage on g20 summit

This year’s G20 summit is scheduled to be held from November 15 to 16 in Bali, Indonesia, under the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger.” But what is G20 and what does this global group strive to achieve? Find more in CGTN’s special coverage on the summit. #G20 #2022G20

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Bali is a province of Indonesia and the westernmost of the Lesser Sunda Islands. East of Java and west of Lombok, the province includes the island of Bali and a few smaller neighbouring islands, notably Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, and Nusa Ceningan.

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia, is a transcontinental country in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of more than seventeen thousand islands, including Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea. Jakarta is the capital.

