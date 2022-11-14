The Independent published this video item, entitled “Live: Second day of business leaders summit at G20 in Bali” – below is their description.

Business communities from the G20 countries meet for the second day on the sidelines of the leaders' summit in Bali. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are among the key speakers.

