Live: Latest on the ‘freedom convoy’ protests in Ottawa, Canada

The ‘freedom convoy’ protests in Ottawa, Canada, that began with truck drivers opposing a cross-border vaccine mandate, continue to snarl traffic in the Canadian capital more than a week after it began. Hundreds of trucks with anti-government slogans clog the streets of downtown Ottawa and bring it to a standstill. CGTN’s Dan Williams has the latest. #CGTNOnSite

In This Story: Canada

Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. It extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering 9.98 million square kilometres (3.85 million square miles), making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.

Its southern and western border with the United States, stretching 8,891 kilometres (5,525 mi), is the world’s longest bi-national land border. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, and its three largest metropolitan areas are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Various Indigenous peoples inhabited what is now Canada for thousands of years before European colonization. The Canada Act 1982, which severed the vestiges of legal dependence on the British Parliament. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition, with a monarch and a prime minister who serves as the chair of the Cabinet and head of government.

As a highly developed country, Canada has the seventeenth-highest nominal per-capita income globally as well as the thirteenth-highest ranking in the Human Development Index. Its advanced economy is the tenth-largest in the world, relying chiefly upon its abundant natural resources and well-developed international trade networks.

In This Story: Freedom

In This Story: Ottawa

Ottawa is Canada’s capital, in the east of southern Ontario, near the city of Montréal and the U.S. border.

In This Story: Vaccine

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

