Live: Jointly improving financial inclusion for SME innovators

by
Live: jointly improving financial inclusion for sme innovators

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Live: Jointly improving financial inclusion for SME innovators” – below is their description.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), considered the most innovative and dynamic entities, are the main drivers for economic growth. However, access to capital markets for SMEs continues to be a worldwide challenge. Join CGTN at the Financial Street Forum 2022 on Wednesday to explore how financial inclusion can benefit SMEs. #FinancialStreetForum

