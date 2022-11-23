CGTN published this video item, entitled “Live: Jointly improving financial inclusion for SME innovators” – below is their description.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), considered the most innovative and dynamic entities, are the main drivers for economic growth. However, access to capital markets for SMEs continues to be a worldwide challenge. Join CGTN at the Financial Street Forum 2022 on Wednesday to explore how financial inclusion can benefit SMEs. #FinancialStreetForum CGTN YouTube Channel

