Live: Johnny Depp takes stand as defamation case against Amber Heard continues

by

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Live: Johnny Depp takes stand as defamation case against Amber Heard continues” – below is their description.

Watch live as the fifth day of testimony in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard gets underway.

Depp is suing Heard, whom he was once married to, for $50m over an article she wrote in 2018 which implied that he abused her during their relationship. Heard has filed for a $100m counter claim.

Depp is expected to take the stand today (19 April) to give his testimony.

Watch more videos on Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content and live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

Recent from The Independent:

Live: Boris Johnson addresses MPs over Partygate fines

Category: News

Archbishop of Canterbury criticises Rwanda policy during Easter message

Category: News

Pope Francis pleads for peace in ‘war-battered Ukraine’ in Easter mass speech

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....