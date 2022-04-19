The Independent published this video item, entitled “Live: Johnny Depp takes stand as defamation case against Amber Heard continues” – below is their description.
Watch live as the fifth day of testimony in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard gets underway.
Depp is suing Heard, whom he was once married to, for $50m over an article she wrote in 2018 which implied that he abused her during their relationship. Heard has filed for a $100m counter claim.
Depp is expected to take the stand today (19 April) to give his testimony.
