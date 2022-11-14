DW News published this video item, entitled “Live: Joe Biden speaks at G20 | DW News” – below is their description.

The Group of 20 summit begins in Bali on Tuesday. But all eyes are on the high-stakes meeting between the American and Chinese presidents.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are holding their first in-person talks, since Biden took office. The two nations are competing for global influence, amid increasing economic and security tensions. The talking points are prickly — especially China’s military provocations against self-ruled Taiwan and its treatment of ethnic minorities.

Ahead of the meeting, Biden said he wanted to keep communication channels open.

