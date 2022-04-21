CGTN published this video item, entitled “Live: Is Traditional Chinese Medicine China’s latest soft power ploy?” – below is their description.
The World Health Organization says there is evidence that suggests Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is beneficial in treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases. However, rather than acknowledge this role, some media outlets are pushing the idea that China is using TCM to advance its soft power goals or to curry favor with countries lacking access to other medicines. Others are sowing the seeds of doubt over TCM’s efficacy without highlighting its potential benefits. What’s lost when media automatically dismiss what TCM might have to offer? Find out on this week’s Headline Buster. #HeadlineBusterCGTN YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.