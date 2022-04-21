Live: Is Traditional Chinese Medicine China’s latest soft power ploy?

The World Health Organization says there is evidence that suggests Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is beneficial in treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases. However, rather than acknowledge this role, some media outlets are pushing the idea that China is using TCM to advance its soft power goals or to curry favor with countries lacking access to other medicines. Others are sowing the seeds of doubt over TCM’s efficacy without highlighting its potential benefits. What’s lost when media automatically dismiss what TCM might have to offer? Find out on this week’s Headline Buster. #HeadlineBuster

China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

World Health Organization

The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. The WHO Constitution, which establishes the agency’s governing structure and principles, states its main objective as “the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health.”

