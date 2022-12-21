Live: Fantastic view of the Seventeen-arch Bridge in Beijing’s Summer Palace – Ep. 2

by
CGTN published this video item, entitled “Live: Fantastic view of the Seventeen-arch Bridge in Beijing’s Summer Palace – Ep. 2” – below is their description.

The Seventeen-arch Bridge, built in the 18th century, is one of the most popular spots in the Summer Palace. The bridge attracts thousands of visitors each year to catch the spectacular view of “golden light piercing the arches” around the winter solstice at the time of sunset, it only lasts for about 20 minutes each day at around 4 p.m. Visitors can see the golden red sunset light shine through the 17 arches of the bridge, and together with the view of trees by the water, it is definitely a scene to be captured. Join CGTN and enjoy this winter spectacle.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: Beijing

Beijing, China’s sprawling capital, has history stretching back 3 millennia. Yet it’s known as much for modern architecture as its ancient sites such as the grand Forbidden City complex, the imperial palace during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

