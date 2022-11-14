The Independent published this video item, entitled “Live: Elon Musk’s Tesla pay package trial begins” – below is their description.

Arrivals at court as Elon Musk and the Tesla board face off in court for a week over the company’s record-smashing $56 billion pay package for their part-time chief executive.

A Tesla shareholder alleges the pay amounts to corporate waste and unjust enrichments of the world’s richest person.

