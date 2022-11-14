Live: Elon Musk’s Tesla pay package trial begins

by
The Independent published this video item, entitled “Live: Elon Musk’s Tesla pay package trial begins” – below is their description.

Arrivals at court as Elon Musk and the Tesla board face off in court for a week over the company’s record-smashing $56 billion pay package for their part-time chief executive.

A Tesla shareholder alleges the pay amounts to corporate waste and unjust enrichments of the world’s richest person.

The Independent YouTube Channel

In This Story: Elon Musk

Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a business magnate, industrial designer, engineer, and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

He has hit the headlines for a number of reasons including; marriage to Grimes, being sued by a cave rescuer, involvement in the promotion of cryptocurrency – mainly Bitcoin and Doge.

In This Story: Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the biggest producers or electronic cars, and other, largely electronic, equipment.

