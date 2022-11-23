CGTN published this video item, entitled “Live: Closing ceremony & special event celebrating Beijing Financial Street’s 30th anniversary” – below is their description.

The Financial Street Forum 2022 closes on Wednesday with the theme of “resolutely empowering the real economy and promoting high-quality development on all fronts.” The summit has held in-depth discussions on several topics, including yuan internationalization and rural vitalization. At 14:00 (BJT) on Wednesday, CGTN brings you the closing ceremony and a special event celebrating the 30th anniversary of Beijing Financial Street. #FinancialStreetForum CGTN YouTube Channel

