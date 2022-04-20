Live: China’s agriculture and rural economy performance in 2022’s 1st quarter

by

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Live: China’s agriculture and rural economy performance in 2022’s 1st quarter” – below is their description.

China’s State Council Information Office (SCIO) holds a press conference on the performance of agriculture and rural economy in the first quarter of 2022. Zeng Yande, Chief Agronomist, Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs’ Department of Development and Planning, briefs the media and answer questions. #OfficialRelease

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

Live: A tour of the ‘Finding the Rainforest, A Haven for All’ exhibition at Boao 2022

Category: News

How can Chinese philosophy offer solutions to world’s problems in an era of crisis?

Category: News

Wind power bases help reduce million tons of carbon per year in SW China

Category: Energy, News, Renewable Energy

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

‘Pink wave’ sweeps the Philippines as incumbent vice-president Leni Robredo vies for top post

Category: News

Labor hits back at PM over China-Solomons deal | 9 News Australia

Category: Manufacturing, News

New Zealand joins forces with Japan to share defence, intelligence information

Category: News

Mike Pompeo: The American Left and China

Category: News

Live: A tour of the ‘Finding the Rainforest, A Haven for All’ exhibition at Boao 2022

Category: News

Wind power bases help reduce million tons of carbon per year in SW China

Category: Energy, News, Renewable Energy

NDB President: There Is No Alternative to Globalization

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....