CGTN published this video item, entitled “Live: Ceremony welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia for G20 summit” – below is their description.

A ceremony is being held at the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival for the G20 summit. Xi will attend the 17th G20 summit at the invitation of President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia. #2022G20 #G20 CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.