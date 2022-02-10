The Independent published this video item, entitled “Live: Biden travels to Virginia to speak about healthcare costs” – below is their description.
US President Joe Biden travels to Virginia to speak about healthcare costs, including prescription drug costs.
Conservative legislators are outraged by recent reports that a Biden administration drug harm reduction programme may put some of its funds towards safer smoking kits.
On Tuesday, US Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee wrote to the department of Health and Human Services, expressing “grave concerns” that a $30 million grant programme from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) could include subsidising drug paraphernalia.
