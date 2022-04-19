Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “LIVE: Biden to Deliver Remarks on Infrastructure in New Hampshire” – below is their description.

(Apr. 19) President Joe Biden is in New Hampshire, where he hopes to show that last year’s infrastructure law is alleviating the country’s supply chain debacles during a visit to Portsmouth Harbor on Tuesday.

Biden’s destination is the state’s only deep water harbor, making it a critical way station for home heating oil, fiberoptic cables and rock gypsum, which is used to produce drywall.

Under the $1 trillion infrastructure law, $1.7 million will be used to dredge the harbor’s shipping channel and basin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers already spent $18.2 million to make it easier for larger ships to access the harbor, a project intended to reduce delays that cause higher prices for consumers.

Overall, the law includes $17 billion for upgrading port facilities at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc on international supply chains.

Biden’s trip is his second to New Hampshire as president. The state was his first stop after he signed the infrastructure legislation in November, and he spoke in front of an old bridge that’s overdue for repairs.

